IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 likely today, download at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon issue the admit card for Clerk prelims 2023. As per the reports, the IBPS Clerk prelims admit card is expected to be issued on August 16, 2023. Once released, aspirants will be able to download their hall ticket through the official website-- ibps.in.

Candidates can download their IBPS Clerk admit card by logging in through the registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. The IBPS Clerk prelims exam will be held from August 26, onwards. The Clerk Office Assistants (Multipurpose) recruitment exam is being held on August 26, 27, and September 9, 2023, in online computer based test (CBT) format. The candidates will get selected for final appointment on the basis of their scores in the preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Aspirants can download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website at ibps.in. Click on the link that reads, “CRP-Clerks-XIII admit card” On the next window, key in your registration number, password and captcha code Your IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen Download the admit card PDF and print a copy for future reference.

