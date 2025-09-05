IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 released, check exam city details for Tier I exam The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 for the upcoming Tier I exam scheduled on September 17 and 18. The slip provides candidates with important details about their exam city and reporting time.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 on Friday. This document provides details of the examination city where candidates will appear for the Tier I exam. The IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2025 is scheduled for September 17 and 18 to recruit 3,717 Grade II/Executive posts. The city intimation slip is an essential document that helps candidates know their exam city, state, reporting time, and shift. By receiving these details in advance, aspirants can plan their travel and accommodation more conveniently. It also serves as a preparatory step before the release of the official admit card.

Recruitment drive and selection process

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 3,717 vacancies for Grade II/Executive positions. The selection process will be carried out in three phases: Tier I, Tier II, and a personal interview. With the release of the city slip, candidates are just one step away from downloading their admit cards.

How to access the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sent exam city and date details directly to candidates' registered email IDs. In addition, the slip can also be accessed on the official website.

Steps to download it online:

Visit the official website www.mha.gov.in or the NCS portal www.ncs.gov.in.

Click on “Online Applications for the posts of ACIO Grade II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau (IB)”.

Select the “Login” option on the left side of the page.

Enter your User ID and Password created during registration.

Click on the “City Intimation Tab” to view your allotted exam city and date.

