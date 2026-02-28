How was CBSE 10th Sanskrit paper 2026? Check students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Sanskrit paper was held today, February 28. The CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit paper held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. According to Shruti Sharma, TGT Sanskrit, Silverline Prestige School, "The CBSE Sanskrit board exam was a well-balanced paper that remained strictly aligned with the NCERT syllabus. The paper effectively balances Applied Grammar and Literature, rewarding students who possess a strong grasp of foundational rules like Sandhi and Samasa. While the reading and translation sections are generally straightforward, success hinges on grammatical precision in the writing tasks.

The translation tasks required a solid grasp of grammatical application, whereas the literature section was highly predictable and textbook-based. Notably, the formal/informal letter (Patr) required students to write independently for the first time rather than just filling in blanks, introducing a fresh yet balanced challenge that tested true linguistic competence. Overall, it is a student-friendly exam that serves as an excellent percentage booster for the secondary boards."

CBSE 12th Chemistry paper analysis 2026

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper held today was reviewed as moderately difficult. Kushagra Tripathi, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad said, "The paper was of moderate difficulty level. We found the paper time-taking especially in solving numericals in section C. The questions of organic conversions were a bit difficult. We were able to do the paper in allotted time."

According to the subject expert of the school, Sarita Khokhar, "The overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. Most of the questions were directly based on NCERT concepts, but some required conceptual clarity, especially numericals and organic conversions. A few questions required application of concepts and careful interpretation.

Students with strong NCERT preparation and practice of numericals and named reactions would have found the paper balanced. Time management was reasonable and students were able to complete the paper within allotted time. The paper followed the expected CBSE blueprint, providing a well-balanced mix of understanding, application, and memory-based questions.

Overall, the question paper was well-structured, syllabus-oriented, and competency based."

Somya Hooda, Chemistry Department, Silverline Prestige School - "The paper includes a good mix of competency-based and moderate questions, which assesses the application of knowledge. The paper was average and the questions were mainly CBSE sample paper based. Direct questions were straight forward and easy to answer. The MCQs and competency-based questions were also of average difficulty, ensuring a balanced assessment.

Students finished the paper well in time and were satisfied with the level of the paper. Overall all the sets were moderate to easy."