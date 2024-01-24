How to increase writing speed for exams? Here are 5 quick ways to enhance your pace of writing

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Time is crucial in any exam. To manage it with speed and correct answers, can be difficult for individuals. While some candidates write for the exam quickly, others may struggle to finish their answers in the stipulated time. Writing quickly and effectively in exams is an important skill that can help students to maximize their performance. If you are one of those students who wish to speed up their writing in exams, but do not know how to do it and want to know about a trick. For those, we have curated this article, where will discuss on tips how to enhance writing skills in exams. Let's know how practice and planning can help you to write faster in exams.

Practice writing daily

The first step to improving your writing speed is to make a habit of writing daily. When you are studying any topic, make it a habit to write each time you do your revision, instead of simply memorizing. This will not only help you to improve your writing skills but also help you to learn the topic faster, it also aid you in writing effectively with speed on the day of the exam.

Choose your right 'pen'

Using quality material also helps in improving writing speed. A good quality pen or pencil helps you write faster and minimize stress on your finger. They also help you to write more accurately, help to make your work faster, and help to reduce stress levels.

Maintain a good posture

Another hack to improve your writing speed is to maintain a good posture of the back. The students should write with their backs straight, this would help in speeding up their writing skills. Moreover, this would also help in reducing the stress on shoulder and back cramps while sitting for hours in the exam hall.

Set a deadline

Creating shorter deadlines for yourself will help you to write faster in exams. It will allow you to focus on the task at hand and avoid wasting time. Also, you would be able to cover all the topics without rushing through it or taking shortcuts.

Minimised words

If your handwriting is large, you may consider reducing the size of words. Students who have minimised-sized handwriting are likely to write faster than their counterparts, academics claim.