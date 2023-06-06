How to combat rising mental issues among students amid aggressive competition | Career Counselling

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIMEDIA COMMONS How to combat rising mental issues

The exam season is in full swing. Where the entire focus is on acing the exam, the underlying pressure can give rise to looming mental health issues among the students. Given the aggressively competitive world, it is quite natural and common for students to get demotivated and depressed when they are not able to score well or get admission to their dream institute or university.



Instead of giving long lectures to children on their incompetency, Nitin Viijay, Founder and CEO of Motion Education Pvt. Ltd, suggested parents: "Feeling bad about the performance is acceptable, but at times it can lead to extreme consequences, such as depression. It would be wise to foster a sensitive society that recognizes the dismal disposition of the child. Whenever one talks about mental health for students, they come up with a long list of what a child should do to cope with bad performance in exams."

Here are some key points, to deal with mental issues among students amid aggressive competition, that parents and society should be aware of.



Education of parents and teachers more important than students



But before educating the children, the primary step is to create awareness among parents and teachers. It is important to break the stigma around mental health in them so that they can acknowledge and accept the dejection in their child for taking curative measures accordingly. It will help in creating a supportive environment where the child will not be intimidated in speaking his/ her heart out. They will be able to tell about things troubling them without the fear of being judged or scolded. This, in turn, will help find a solution to the problem and manoeuvre the quagmire of the child wisely and empathetically.

