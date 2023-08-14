Himachal Pradesh: HP University cancels exam scheduled on August 14 amid heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI HP University cancels all ongoing exams

Himachal Pradesh University has deferred all the ongoing examinations of postgraduate classes including BEd exams scheduled on August 14 in view of the incessant rain. The heavy rainfall has triggered landslides, blocking several roads in key areas.

Dr Abhishek Jain, Secretary (Education), Government of Himachal Pradesh in a letter dated August 13, has announced the closure of all schools and colleges both government and private on August 14 in view of the incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh state and considering the safety and security of students.

"Himachal Pradesh University cancels all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes including B. Ed. exams scheduled on 14th August only, in view of heavy rainfall in the state," ANI tweeted.

Yellow warning of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

The local MeT station has issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places from August 14 to 17 and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 19.