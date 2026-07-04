Heavy rains to batter Mumbai in 3 days coming; will schools be closed on July 6?

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is bracing for heavy to heavy rainfall as India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued red alert for Mumbai for the weekend. The weather office has also issued red alert for Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts and said extreme heavy to very heavy rains are expected to lash Mumbai and other regions from July 4 to 6.

Mumbai rains: Will schools be closed on July 6?

Amid heavy rainfall alert, students and parents are quite anxious to know whether schools will be opened or closed on Monday, July 6? The schools, colleges and educational institutions are closed in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar on Saturday due to red alert. The District administrations have announced closure of all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Palghar till July 6. The educational institutions within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits will be closed till July 5 and further steps will be taken by district administrations taking cognizance of further weather conditions.

However, no closure order had been issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) or Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), despite the IMD's red alert. Students and parents in these areas have been advised to stay updated through official announcements issued by the respective civic bodies.

Maharashtra CM urges citizens to remain vigilant

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis in a post on X urged citizens to remain vigilant and cautious during this period. Apart from this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alerted Mumbaikars to use helpline numbers in any emergency.

IMD issues red alert

In its latest district-wise forecast, the IMD sounded a red alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations over the weekend. Despite the late arrival of monsoons, the country's financial capital has been witnessing heavy rainfall since the beginning of this week. Several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday.

Rain-related incidents claim two lives

The heavy monsoon showers also led to several rain-related emergencies across the city. Civic authorities responded to incidents involving fallen trees, electrical short circuits and structural damage.

Among the most tragic incidents, an 11-year-old student lost his life after a tree collapsed onto a school bus in Chembur. In another incident, a person died after a portion of a balcony slab collapsed in South Mumbai. Emergency response teams were deployed to clear debris and restore normalcy in the affected areas. Public transport was also affected after an overhead wire snapped on the Harbour Line, disrupting suburban railway services and causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

-Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall predicted for Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg