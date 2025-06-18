Heavy Rain Alert: All schools in Ranchi to stay shut tomorrow, details inside The district administration of Ranchi ordered the closure of all government and private schools located in the district on 19 June due to a heavy rain alert. This decision was taken as a precautionary measure for students.

The district administration of Ranchi ordered the closure of all government and private schools located in the district on 19 June due to a heavy rain alert. This decision was taken as a precautionary measure in the wake of forecasts for heavy rainfall across Jharkhand. The Ranchi district administration on Wednesday issued an order in this regard.

What was the official notice?

''In view of the possibility of heavy rainfall and for the safety of students, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri has issued an order to keep all categories of schools in the district, from class KG to Class 12, closed on June 19,'' the notification said. Furthermore, the notice stated that in the event of non-compliance, the concerned school will be held accountable under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Red alert in these areas

The India Metrological Department (MET) has issued a 'red alert' for various areas, including Bokaro, Dhanbad, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum for Wednesday, while the same has been sounded for Ranchi, Khunti, Lohardaga, Gumla and Simdega for Thursday. The southwest monsoon covered entire Jharkhand on Wednesday, bringing widespread rainfall that is likely to continue across the state till June 20, an official said.

(With Inputs from PTI)