Haryana govt announces winter vacation in schools from January 1-15

The Haryana government has declared winter vacation in all government and private schools from January 1 to January 15, 2024. The decision has come as most parts of the state are experiencing cold-wave conditions.

Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Haryana and Punjab with Ludhiana turning out to be the coldest place in the two states at a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Ambala, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa also experienced biting cold, recording respective minimum temperatures of 6.9 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius, 6.9 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Cold weather conditions also prevailed in Karnal, which registered a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

Among the other places in Punjab, the cold weather also prevailed in Patiala, which recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius while Amritsar registered a minimum of 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot also reeled under intense cold recording a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius while Bathinda also experienced a cold night at 4.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.

Ferozepur too experienced a cold night at 4.5 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, biting cold swept Hisar, which recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius.