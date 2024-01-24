Haryana extends Primary School closure till January 27 amid severe cold weather conditions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana Primary Schools Closed till January 27

The Haryana government has decided to close all primary schools in the state due to cold weather conditions. All schools up to class 5 will remain closed till January 27. The move from the state government comes as a step to safeguard small children from being exposed to the Harsh closed weather. While classes would remain closed for primary classes, the non-teaching staff will continue to schools as usual. The Directorate of School Education, Haryana released an official order regarding closing primary schools in the state due to a cold wave.

The official notice reads, 'The department has decided to close the schools for the students of classes 1st to 5th till January 27 due to ongoing intense cold wave. However, the teaching and non-teaching staff attend the school as usual.

Initially, the holidays in Haryana were announced between January 1 to 15, and schools for classes 4 to 12 resume on January 16.

Chandigarh administration also announced an extra week of Vacation for primary students

Due to severe cold weather conditions, schools across various parts of India, including Chandigarh, have been shut down. The Chandigarh administration, on January 22, declared an additional week of vacation for students up to class 5. While higher grades may continue with sessions, stringent safety precautions for students against the cold are mandated. According to the directive, schools are not allowed to open before 9.30 am and must conclude by 4 pm.

The northern states, such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, are grappling with a cold wave and dense fog, compelling schools to extend breaks for students. In response to the adverse weather conditions, Delhi has also modified school hours.

Hybrid learning Module to be implemented in Delhi schools

In a proactive measure, the Delhi government has unveiled plans to introduce a 'hybrid' learning model for schools, considering various challenges like cold waves, heat waves, and escalating pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region. Atishi, the Delhi Education Minister, has instructed officials to devise a hybrid learning plan by integrating the Delhi Model Virtual schools program with the traditional Physical school model of the Delhi Government, as reported by the news agency PTI.