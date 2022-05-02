Heatwave: Haryana govt alter school timings from May 4 | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A woman covers the head of her child with a cloth to protect him from the scorching heat on a hot summer day in Mumbai

The Haryana government on Monday issued an order altering private and government school timings in the state from May 4 onwards. According to the order, schools will now function from 7 am to 12 pm.

The change comes as the northern and central parts of the country face heatwave conditions. States like Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan and UP have also changed school timings inview of rising temperatures.

"Due to scorching heat conditions in the state, Haryana government has changed the timings of government and private schools from May 4. Now, the school timings will be from 7 am to 12 noon", stated the Haryana Directorate of government in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Met office said that the temperature will not rise for the next one week in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh as the Western disturbance is quite active. The weather department also said that heatwave conditions are abating in most parts of the country.

Along with this, the Centre also urged states to review their health facility preparedness for the availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines and ensure sufficient drinking water.

ALSO READ | Heatwave conditions in Northern states abating, rainfall likely in Delhi tomorrow: IMD

ALSO READ | Rain, hailstones hit Bengaluru, parts of Maharashtra while North India reels under heatwave | Watch

Latest Education News