Haryana Board BSEH 10th, 12th registration 2026 begins at bseh.org.in; know how to apply BSEH 10th, 12th registration 2026: "All school principals are responsible for completing the online registration process through their respective school login credentials on the BSEH website. They will also be held accountable for any errors or inaccuracies in student details,” as per BSEH.

New Delhi:

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) Class 10 and 12 registration 2026 has started, the schools can submit application process on the official website- bseh.org.in. The school principals have to complete the online registration process by using their school login ID. As per the BSEH notification, the deadline to submit application form is November 25.

"All school principals are responsible for completing the online registration process through their respective school login credentials on the BSEH website. They will also be held accountable for any errors or inaccuracies in student details,” BSEH official notification mentioned.

To apply, visit the official website- bseh.org.in, navigate the link to the BSEH class 10th, 12th registration. It will redirect you to the new page where you need to provide your registration details. Once the registration is done. login with generated credentials. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee and pay the application fee. Take a print out to be used for further references.

BSEH 10th, 12th registration 2026: How to apply

Visit the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in

Navigate the link to the 'BSEH class 10th, 12th registration'

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to provide your registration details

Once the registration is done

Login with generated credentials

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application fees

Class 10th registration fee: Rs 1,000 Class 12th registration fee: Rs 1,200.

Important exam dates

BSEH 10th and 12th registration begins: November 6

Last date to apply online: November 25

Last date to apply online with late fee: November 26 to December 16.

For details on BSEH 10th, 12th exams, please visit the official website- bseh.org.in.