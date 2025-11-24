Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti School Holiday 2025: Will schools in Noida, Ghaziabad be closed tomorrow? Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti School Holiday 2025: The schools in Uttar Pradesh, NCR areas of Noida and Ghaziabad will be closed on November 25 to observe the Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Shaheedi Diwas).

New Delhi:

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Shaheedi Diwas) will be observed in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, November 25 and schools, colleges will have their holiday on Tuesday. Though other states observe Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti on Monday, November 24 and schools, colleges have their holiday, Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Shaheedi Diwas) will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as the state government has shifted the Shaheedi Diwas holiday from November 24 to November 25.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas School Holiday 2025: Will schools be closed in Noida, Ghaziabad?

The schools in Delhi and in Uttar Pradesh, NCR areas of Noida and Ghaziabad will be closed on November 25 to observe the Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Shaheedi Diwas).

Why schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, UP have school holiday on November 25?

The schools in Uttar Pradesh, NCR areas of Noida and Ghaziabad will have their school holiday on November 25 as the state government shifted the listed school holiday from November 24 to November 25.

Will schools in Delhi be closed on November 25?

The schools in Delhi will remain closed on Tuesday, November 25. The schools in Delhi have also been asked to halt outdoor activities due to pollution following the Supreme Court directive. “The commission deems it necessary for the NCR State Governments and the Government of NCT of Delhi to take immediate and appropriate action to ensure that such physical sport competitions scheduled in the months of November and December may be postponed keeping in view the Air Quality trends prevailing in the area where such events are scheduled to be organised," the Directorate OF Education & Sports in its circular mentioned.

Accordingly, all institutions under the Government of NCT of Delhi including Schools of Government/ Government Aided/ Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board, Universities and Colleges, Sports Associations recognized by the National Sports Federations/Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, GOI are directed to ensure strict compliance of the above directions till further orders, it added.

