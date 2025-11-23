Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti School Holiday 2025: Are schools in Delhi-NCR closed tomorrow? Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti School Holiday 2025: On account of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day, schools in Delhi, and NCR areas of Noida and Ghaziabad will have an holiday on November 25.

New Delhi:

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Shaheedi Diwas) is scheduled to be observed on Monday, November 24 and schools in Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad will remain shut there on this occasion. However, in Delhi and in NCR areas of Noida and Ghaziabad, schools will have an holiday on November 25 (Tuesday).

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti School Holiday 2025: Check schools closure list in Delhi-NCR

On account of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day, schools in NCR areas of Gurugram and Faridabad are likely to be closed on Monday, November 24. While schools in Delhi and in NCR areas of Noida and Ghaziabad will be open on Monday and will have a holiday on Tuesday (November 25).

State-wise school holiday list

States like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand observe holiday on Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day. Schools, colleges and educational institutes are likely to be closed on Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas.

Delhi

Punjab

Haryana

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas School Holiday on November 24

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas will be observed on November 24, states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand have a listed holiday on this day. Schools, colleges in these states are likely to be closed on this day, students are advised to be in touch with the respective school, college administration.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas School Holiday on November 25

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh

Honoured as Hind Ki Chadar (Shield of India), Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is known for laying down his life in 1675 to uphold religious freedom and defend the rights of those outside his own faith. He was executed on the roads of Chandani Chowk on the orders of the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. His martyrdom is observed every year with prayers and commemorative gatherings.

