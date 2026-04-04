Gujarat RTE admission 2026 registration begins at rte.orpgujarat.com; eligibility criteria, guidelines

New Delhi:

The admission procedure under the Right to Education (RTE) Act has started in private schools across Gujarat, allowing economically weaker backgrounds students to access quality education. The registration procedure will be continued till April 17, 2026.

As per reports, a total of 84,000 seats will be filled in private schools across Ahmedabad. Every year, the Directorate of Primary Education conducts the RTE admission procedure before the start of the academic session. Under this scheme, the students from urban families with an annual income of Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible to take admission to private schools as per government norms. As per RTE norms, 25 per cent of seats are reserved for children from disadvantaged groups.

Gujarat RTE admission registration 2026: Who is eligible to apply

Families with an annual income of Rs 1.5 lakh or less are eligible for admission under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Parents must submit valid income certificates along with other necessary documents for verification. Individuals need to upload their documents accurately to avoid any last-minute issues during the admission process.

How to apply

Visit the official website of Gujarat RTE admission.

Navigate the link to the ' Gujarat RTE admissions 2026 registration'.

First, you need to register yourself by providing basic details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, select preferred schools, pay the application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the confirmation of the page for future reference.

Guidelines

To be eligible for admission under the RTE Act, families whose income is 1.5 lakh or less.

Parents have been advised to submit valid income certificates along with other documents for verification.

Inaccuracy in the documents can result in disqualification from the admission procedure.

According to RTE rules, 25 per cent of seats in private seats are reserved for students belonging to economically weaker and disadvantaged sections.

For details on Gujarat RTE admission 2026, please visit the official website - rte.orpgujarat.com.