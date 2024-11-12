Government set to assist 12.5 lakh aspirants for competitive exams, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Government aims to achieve a 90 per cent accreditation rate through this initative.

There is a good news for the students preparing for the competitive exams. The government is planning to introduce an agenda that will reduce students' over-dependency on private coaching which often creates barriers for those who are from low-income backgrounds. With this move, the government is set to assist 12.5 lakh candidates by 2029. The initiative aims to provide free digital resources, AI-based learning tools, and collaborate with top institutions to democratise exam preparation, particularly for students in underserved regions.

MoE set to discuss agenda

The Ministry of Education will discuss this important agenda with the states during a two-day consultation on the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020 from Tuesday onwards. Among other topics, MoE officials will discuss accreditation and digital learning with their state and UT counterparts.

The Center is getting ready to talk about ways to reduce "reliance on private coaching and extend support for students’ competitive exam preparation," according to ministry officials.

SATHEE Portal for competitive exams

A few days back, the National Council of Education Research and Training introduced the SATHEE portal to help students who are preparing for competitive exams. This portal is designated to assist students prepare for competitive exams free of cost. It offers free digital resources for competitive exam preparation, AI-based learning tools, collaboration with IITs and AIIMS for high-quality content, resources on DTH platforms and efforts to democratise access to competitive exam preparation.

Aims to be in top 200 positions in world

Through this initiative, the government aims to achieve a 90 per cent accreditation rate, with a goal of positioning at least 10 Indian HEIs among the world’s top 200.

The meeting agenda also covers strategies to expand digital learning, with the govt targeting two core new enrolments over the next five years through SWAYAM courses, reported TOI.