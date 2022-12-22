Delhi: Govt schools to remain closed during winter vacation; classes for IX-XII to continue

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

The Delhi Government has informed that all government-run schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE) will remain closed during the winter vacation —January 1 to 15, 2023. However, 'remedial classes' will be held for classes IX to XII from January 2 to January 14, 2023. As per the circular issued by the Delhi Government, to revise the syllabus and to enhance the learning level or academic performance, remedial classes will be held. The remedial classes will be conducted for classes IX and XII. The aim of the remedial classes is to enable the students in revising basic concepts.

The remedial classes will be held from January 02, 2023, to January 14, 2023. The circular of the Delhi Government reads, 'In case of double shifted schools Remedial Classes will be held in separate wings of the school. However, if there is a space crunch, the HoS of Evening Shift Schools may consult the concerned DDE (District) and opt for Evening Timings accordingly.' The morning shift will start at 08:30 am and will end at 12:50 pm. Whereas, the second shift will start at 01:30 pm and will conclude at 05:50 pm. The recess time is also included for the students in the timetable for the remedial classes.

Certain guidelines have also been highlighted in the circular released by the Delhi Government. As per the rules, the duration of one period should not be less than one hour. In classes 9 and 10, English, Science and Maths subjects must be taught daily mandatorily.

