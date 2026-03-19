GATE merit list 2026 PDF out at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; meet the toppers

New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 (GATE 2026) results have been declared, and candidates can now check their scores and download the merit list PDF from the official websites -- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in. Conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the examination was held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 across multiple centres in computer-based mode.

How to download GATE merit list pdf

The candidates can follow these steps to download GATE merit list on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE merit list, candidates need to visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in - and click on the GATE paper-wise toppers list PDF link. The GATE merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save the GATE toppers list PDF and take a printout.

Go to the official website of GATE, gate2026.iitg.ac.in or goaps.iitg.ac.in.

Click on the GATE paper-wise toppers list PDF link.

GATE merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save GATE toppers list PDF and take a print out

GATE scorecard release date

GATE scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in on March 27. To download the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to follow these steps -

Visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in

Click on the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF link

Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/date of birth

GATE scorecard 2026 will be available for download on the screen

Save the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a printout.

For details on GATE result 2026, please visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in.