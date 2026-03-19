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  3. GATE merit list 2026 PDF out at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; meet the toppers

GATE merit list 2026 PDF out at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; meet the toppers

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

GATE merit list 2026: GATE result 2026 has been announced today, March 19. The candidates can check and download GATE paper-wise merit list PDF on the official websites — gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in.

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : PTI (File)
New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 (GATE 2026) results have been declared, and candidates can now check their scores and download the merit list PDF from the official websites -- gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in. Conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the examination was held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 across multiple centres in computer-based mode.

How to download GATE merit list pdf

The candidates can follow these steps to download GATE merit list on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE merit list, candidates need to visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in - and click on the GATE paper-wise toppers list PDF link. The GATE merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save the GATE toppers list PDF and take a printout.

  • Go to the official website of GATE, gate2026.iitg.ac.in or goaps.iitg.ac.in.
  • Click on the GATE paper-wise toppers list PDF link.
  • GATE merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download
  • Save GATE toppers list PDF and take a print out

GATE scorecard release date

GATE scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in on March 27. To download the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to follow these steps - 

  • Visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in 
  • Click on the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/date of birth 
  • GATE scorecard 2026 will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a printout.  

For details on GATE result 2026, please visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in. 

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