From 65,000 to 1.35 lakh seats in IITs increased in past 10 years, details here For the 2024-25 financial year, the government allocated over 1,830 crore to IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT-BHU Varanasi, IIT Tirupati, and IIT Patna to support their development. Scroll down to know more.

The number of students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has increased in the last ten years. According to the data, there has been a 100 per cent spike in the number of students. The total number of students in 23 IITs has risen from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh over these days.

The information was revealed by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar during a session in Lok Sabha on Monday, March 10. Moreover, the government is also working towards improving the IIT's status in the country. The government will also provide additional infrastructure in the five IITs started after 2014 to facilitate education for more than 6,500 students.

Further, the education ministry revealed that IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT-BHU Varanasi, IIT Tirupati, and IIT Patna are functioning from their permanent campuses and over Rs 1,830 was allocated to these institutions in the 2024-25 financial year. In the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that IIT Patna will see expanded hostel and campus facilities.

10, 000 new seats will be added in medical colleges and hospitals next year

Apart from IITs, the government will address the increasing demand for medical professionals in the country. The government will add around 10,000 new seats in medical colleges and hospitals next year, contributing to the target of 75,000 additional seats over five years, the finance minister mentioned in the Union Budget 2025.

The government will also set up a new centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for education with an outlay of Rs 500 crore. This follows previous AI centres focused on agriculture, healthcare, and sustainable cities. The government will also build five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling. These centres will collaborate with global experts to design curricula, train instructors, develop a skills certification framework, and conduct periodic reviews.