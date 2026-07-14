Foreign students enrolment in India up 19% in last 5 years; check list of top source countries

New Delhi:

India's higher education sector hosted 58,134 foreign students from 173 countries in 2023-24, marking a nearly 19 per cent increase over the past five years, according to the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE). Foreign student enrolment has also expanded by almost 47 per cent over the past decade, rising from 39,517 students from 158 countries in 2013-14.

The geographical diversity of international students has also widened. While students earlier came from 158 countries, the latest survey records enrolments from 173 countries, including newer source nations such as Lebanon, Burkina Faso, Mongolia, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Chile.

Top source countries

The latest data shows that Nepal continues to be the largest source of international students, contributing 24.1 per cent of all foreign enrolments. The United Arab Emirates (7 per cent) has emerged as the second-largest source country, replacing Afghanistan, which occupied the position a decade ago.

The United States and Bangladesh each account for 5.9 per cent of foreign students, followed by Nigeria (5.5 per cent) and Zimbabwe (4 per cent). Together, the top 10 source countries account for 63.8 per cent of all international students studying in India.

Rank Country 1 Nepal (24.1%) 2 UAE (7%) 3 United States (5.9%) 4 Bangladesh (5.9%) 5 Nigeria (5.5%) 6 Zimbabwe (4%)

Top Indian states hosting foreign students

Among Indian states, Karnataka retained its position as the country's leading destination for foreign students, enrolling 7,914 international students during 2023-24. However, its lead over Punjab has narrowed considerably, with Punjab recording 7,902 students, just 12 fewer than Karnataka. Maharashtra ranked third with 6,190 students, followed by Uttar Pradesh (5,953) and Tamil Nadu (5,694).

The rankings have shifted significantly over the past decade. While Karnataka remained at the top, Tamil Nadu, which was the second-largest destination in 2013-14, slipped to fifth place. Punjab, on the other hand, climbed from fifth to second, reflecting a substantial rise in international enrolments.

Rank State 1 Karnataka (7,914) 2 Punjab (7,902) 3 Maharashtra (6,190) 4 Uttar Pradesh (5,953) 5 Tamil Nadu (5,694)

The AISHE data further shows that undergraduate programmes remain the preferred choice for international students, accounting for 73.6 per cent of total foreign enrolment in Indian higher education institutions.

Study in India initiative

The increase in foreign student numbers comes after the launch of the Study in India programme by the Ministry of Education in 2018, aimed at positioning India as a global higher education destination. This flagship initiative offers enrollment in over 8,000 competitive courses across 600+ prestigious Indian Universities.

Since 2019-20, foreign student enrolment has increased from 48,898 to 58,134, underscoring the country's growing appeal among international learners despite changing source-country patterns and shifting state-level destinations.

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