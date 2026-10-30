Eyeing to obtain a cent percentile in JEE Main 2027; follow preparation tips by topper

With months left for JEE Main 2027, the students should focus on conceptual understanding, regular problem-solving, systematic revision and performance analysis to strengthen their preparation. A well-planned study schedule, disciplined execution and the ability to learn from mistakes are essential for achieving a strong performance in JEE Main and JEE Advanced. JEE Main 2027 is scheduled to be held on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28.

The JEE Main aspirants can follow these preparation tips by last year topper Kabeer Chhillar to secure a sound percentile in the engineering entrance. Kabeer secured AIR 1 in JEE Main and AIR 2 in JEE Advanced 2026.

JEE Main 2027 preparation tips by topper

Build strong concepts before moving to advanced problems

Developing a clear understanding of fundamental concepts should be the first priority for JEE aspirants. Rather than memorising formulas or practising questions mechanically, students should understand the principles behind them and learn how to apply them to different problem types. A strong foundation in Class 11 topics is equally important, as many concepts are interconnected with the Class 12 syllabus. Students should follow the prescribed syllabus, maintain topic-wise study targets and avoid leaving fundamental gaps unresolved.

Follow a balanced strategy

For Physics, students should focus on understanding concepts, applying mathematical relationships and solving numerical problems of varying difficulty levels. Regular practice can help improve accuracy and develop the ability to interpret unfamiliar questions.

In Chemistry, aspirants should combine conceptual understanding with consistent revision. Particular attention should be given to prescribed NCERT content, especially for Inorganic Chemistry, along with reaction mechanisms, named reactions and numerical applications wherever relevant. Maintaining concise notes for formulas, reactions and important concepts can make revision more effective.

Mathematics requires sustained practice and familiarity with different approaches to problem-solving. Students should work on problems ranging from basic applications to multi-concept questions, with an emphasis on accuracy, logical reasoning and time management. Reviewing alternative methods can also help them identify efficient approaches during examinations.

Practise previous years’ questions and analyse mock tests

Solving previous years’ JEE questions after completing the relevant concepts can help students understand question patterns, assess their application of concepts and identify topics that require further practice. However, aspirants should not rely solely on predicted questions or assumptions about chapter-wise weightage.

Mock tests should form an integral part of the preparation process. Students should attempt full-length tests under examination-like conditions and analyse their results afterwards. Merely checking the score is not enough. Aspirants should identify whether errors occurred because of conceptual gaps, calculation mistakes, misinterpretation of questions or poor time management. Revisiting these mistakes and practising similar questions can help prevent their recurrence.

Make revision a daily activity

Regular revision is important for retaining formulas, concepts, reactions and problem-solving techniques. Students should set aside time each day to revisit previously studied topics instead of postponing revision until the end of the syllabus. Short notes, formula sheets and error logs can help them revise efficiently.

A weekly review should include completed topics, pending portions, test performance and areas requiring additional attention. Students should adjust their schedules based on this review while ensuring that newly studied topics do not remain unrevised.

Manage time and avoid unnecessary study material

A realistic timetable should balance learning, question practice, revision and mock tests. Students should divide large topics into manageable targets and monitor their progress regularly. Using too many books, reference materials or online resources can lead to fragmented preparation. Selecting suitable study material and completing it thoroughly is generally more effective than repeatedly switching between different sources.

Students should also learn to allocate examination time wisely. During practice tests, they should develop the habit of attempting questions according to their confidence and difficulty level while avoiding spending excessive time on a single problem. Since incorrect answers can attract negative marking in JEE Main, accuracy and informed question selection are as important as speed.

Prepare for JEE Main and JEE Advanced with a long-term perspective

Although JEE Main and JEE Advanced are closely related, aspirants should recognise the differences in their examination patterns and question requirements. Preparation should begin with strong fundamentals and consistent practice, followed by progressively challenging problems and tests aligned with the respective formats. Students targeting the IITs should develop deeper conceptual understanding and the ability to solve complex, multi-concept questions while maintaining their JEE Main preparation.

Maintain consistency

A sustainable routine is important for effective preparation. Adequate sleep, regular breaks, physical activity and a balanced daily schedule can support concentration and consistent learning. Students should avoid comparing their progress continuously with others and instead evaluate their performance against their own targets.

JEE preparation is a continuous process of learning, practice, assessment and improvement. A clear strategy, consistent effort and timely correction of mistakes can help students make effective use of their preparation time and approach JEE 2027 with greater confidence.

Also Read:

JEE Main January session registration 2027 begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check last date to apply, details