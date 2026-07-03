Eyeing MBBS abroad? Here’s a list of top 10 medical schools worldwide

New Delhi:

Is NEET, the only option to fulfill your MBBS dream? No, there are lots of options to study MBBS and students can eye medical colleges abroad to study medicine. However, the students should note that having a foreign medical degree does not allow candidates to practice in India, they need to clear Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) (or the upcoming National Exit Test, NExT exam).

The medical aspirants who are looking to study MBBS abroad, here is an inclusive guide having top-ranked medical universities, entry requirements, expenses, scholarships, and additional insights.

List of top 10 medical schools worldwide, as per QS rankings 2026

Harvard University University of Oxford Stanford University Johns Hopkins University University of Cambridge University College London (UCL) Imperial College London University of California, San Francisco Yale University Karolinska Institutet.

Fees structure, scholarships, visas, know how to apply

Harvard University

Harvard Medical School offers a four-year MD degree through graduate entry, Indian students must first obtain a bachelor's degree in order to apply. Harvard does not offer an MBBS degree, so candidates must go through the typical US medical education system.

Course fees

The annual tuition for the 2026-27 academic year is approximately USD 76,828 (roughly INR 72.6 lakh). When incorporating additional costs such as fees, insurance, and living expenses, the comprehensive cost of attendance for the first year increases to about USD 113,746 (around INR 1.08 crore).

These numbers are based on the official cost of attendance for the MD program at Harvard. Before issuing the I-20 visa document, Harvard also requires international students to attest that they have enough money to pay for all of their living expenses, tuition, and fees for the first year.

Scholarships

International applicants, can access Harvard Medical School's generous need-based financial aid on equal terms with domestic students. Because of this, the actual cost of attendance is often much less absolute than the initial sticker price suggests. Every year, about 72 per cent of HMS students receive financial aid. Given that the average scholarship for a recent class is approximately USD 60,403, many students graduate with debt levels significantly lower than the national average for medical schools.

Oxford University

Oxford University is the second top medical colleges worldwide, as per QS rankings 2026.

Course fees

The annual pre-clinical tuition for the 2026-27 academic year is UK Pound 49,400 (roughly Rs 59.5 lakh). Including average living costs, the total first-year expense rises to about UK Pound 66,260 (around Rs 79.8 lakh). These figures come from Oxford's official undergraduate medicine estimates. International offer holders must submit a Financial Declaration Form proving they can cover these first-year expenses.

Scholarships

Specific scholarships for international medicine students are extremely rare at Oxford. Because of this, most overseas applicants must fully self-fund their entire six-year degree. Unlike domestic students, global candidates get no financial assistance from the UK's NHS. Most international medical students graduate with an absolute debt burden far higher than local averages.

Visa and residency

The visa process covers both the six-year academic timeline and future local practice. Accepted Indian candidates must secure a standard Student Visa sponsored directly by Oxford. After graduation, international doctors usually enter the UK foundation training program. During this multi-year residency period, the local NHS trusts take over as the primary visa sponsors.

- Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with India TV Digital.