Eyeing global MBA degree; check list of top business school entrance exams to crack

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Are you eyeing Harvard MBA degree or aspire to be an MIT business graduate, then you should know the top MBA entrance exams globally and their admission criteria. As Common Admission Test (CAT) is a single door entrance exam for top B-schools in India - IIMs, candidates need to crack GRE, GMAT to get into top business schools worldwide.

GRE, GMAT; list of top MBA entrance exams globally

GRE (Graduate Record Exam)

GRE scores are universally accepted by universities worldwide for their MBA courses. The computer-based GRE takes under 2 hours to complete and contains a total of 54 questions total. The sections of the exam include: Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning, and Analytical Writing.

Over 1,300 business schools worldwide accept GRE scores. The top colleges are: Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of California, Berkeley, Imperial College London, London School of Economics (LSE).

GMAT (Graduate Management Aptitude Test)

The Graduate Management Aptitude Test (GMAT) is being held for students who aspire to study for an MBA abroad. The sections in the GMAT are: Quantitative Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, and Data Insights. Under the current standard Focus Edition guidelines, the essay section has been eliminated, shortening the exam duration to 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The GMAT score is accepted by over 2,000 B-schools globally and also in India. The B-schools are: ISB Hyderabad, IIM Calcutta, IIM Bangalore, XLRI Jamshedpur, and IIM Indore.

EA (Executive Assessment)

The Executive Assessment (EA) is a business school entrance exam designed by GMAC, the same organization that creates the GMAT. While originally developed for Executive MBA tracks, it is now widely accepted by standard MBA and specialized Master's programs globally due to how closely it mirrors the structure and content of the traditional GMAT.

The exam evaluates candidates across three fixed sections in a sequence: Integrated Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, and Quantitative Reasoning.

Academic Requirements

The candidates need to possess a Bachelor's degree from a recognised institute to apply for global MBA colleges. A GPA of 3 or above 4 is required, however, the admission criteria varies. Candidates should check the admission criteria of respective colleges before applying.

The top universities also preferred work experience. Candidates with desired work experience can get additional points/ weightage during admission.

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