Eyeing AIIMS; here are tentative cut offs, opening and closing ranks of 10 national medical schools

New Delhi:

The NEET UG counselling 2026 process will begin soon, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the undergraduate medical admission counselling date on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Last year, the committee started the first round of the NEET UG counselling on July 21. The counselling process is expected to be conducted in four rounds. These include Round 1, Round 2, the Mop-Up Round (Round 3), and the Stray Vacancy Round.

NEET cut offs, opening and closing ranks for AIIMS MBBS admission 2026

The NEET cut off, opening and closing ranks for AIIMS MBBS programme will be released by respective AIIMS after each round of counselling process -

Here are previous year's NEET cut off for AIIMS in terms of opening rank -

College name Gen SC ST OBC AIIMS Delhi 1 53 197 52 AIIMS Jodhpur 55 1233 1551 408 AIIMS Bhopal 148 902 6596 533 AIIMS Bhubaneswar 60 941 2488 762 AIIMS Patna 702 6134 19774 1604 AIIMS Raipur 710 7197 16241 1279 AIIMS Rishikesh 230 1018 2086 715 AIIMS Raebareli 2095 14820 22792 2670 AIIMS Mangalagiri 286 3960 2135 1646 AIIMS Bathinda 653 9056 14634 1736

Last year's NEET cut off for AIIMS MBBS in terms of closing rank -

College name Gen SC ST OBC AIIMS Delhi 48 644 1405 207 AIIMS Jodhpur 392 6920 7835 766 AIIMS Bhopal 634 7030 11713 1142 AIIMS Bhubaneswar 785 6034 23884 1481 AIIMS Patna 4952 17167 111319 2705 AIIMS Raipur 1376 96012 22885 2016 AIIMS Rishikesh 816 8240 33497 1104 AIIMS Raebareli 3736 34668 51396 4282 AIIMS Mangalagiri 1357 15552 31007 2575 AIIMS Bathinda 1798 19371 42487 2482

NEET UG cutoff ranks vary every year depending on the number of applicants, difficulty of the exam, and seats available at each institute.

Details on NEET counselling process

Eligible candidates will have to complete online registration, pay the prescribed counselling fee, and fill in and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses within the stipulated timeline. Seat allotment will be carried out after each round based on several factors, including the candidate's NEET rank, category, reservation policy, preferences submitted during counselling, and the availability of seats.

Candidates who are allotted a seat must report to the designated institute for document verification and completion of admission formalities within the specified deadline. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

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