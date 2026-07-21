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Eyeing AIIMS; here are tentative cut offs, opening and closing ranks of 10 national medical schools

Written ByIndia TV Education Desk  Edited ByArnab Mitra  
Published: ,Updated:

MCC will release the undergraduate medical admission counselling date on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Check NEET cut off for AIIMS in terms of opening and closing ranks

Check tentative opening and closing ranks of AIIMS.
Check tentative opening and closing ranks of AIIMS. Image Source : File
New Delhi:

The NEET UG counselling 2026 process will begin soon, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the undergraduate medical admission counselling date on the official website -  mcc.nic.in. Last year, the committee started the first round of the NEET UG counselling on July 21. The counselling process is expected to be conducted in four rounds. These include Round 1, Round 2, the Mop-Up Round (Round 3), and the Stray Vacancy Round.  

NEET cut offs, opening and closing ranks for AIIMS MBBS admission 2026 

The NEET cut off, opening and closing ranks for AIIMS MBBS programme will be released by respective AIIMS after each round of counselling process - 

Here are previous year's NEET cut off for AIIMS in terms of opening rank

College name Gen SC ST OBC
AIIMS Delhi  1 53 197 52
AIIMS Jodhpur 55 1233 1551 408
AIIMS Bhopal 148 902 6596 533
AIIMS Bhubaneswar 60 941 2488 762
AIIMS Patna  702 6134 19774 1604
AIIMS Raipur 710 7197 16241 1279
AIIMS Rishikesh 230 1018 2086 715
AIIMS Raebareli 2095 14820 22792 2670
AIIMS Mangalagiri 286 3960 2135 1646
AIIMS Bathinda  653 9056 14634 1736

Last year's NEET cut off for AIIMS MBBS in terms of closing rank

College name Gen SC ST OBC
AIIMS Delhi 48 644 1405 207
AIIMS Jodhpur 392 6920 7835 766
AIIMS Bhopal 634 7030 11713 1142
AIIMS Bhubaneswar 785 6034 23884 1481
AIIMS Patna 4952 17167 111319 2705
AIIMS Raipur  1376 96012 22885 2016
AIIMS Rishikesh  816 8240 33497 1104
AIIMS Raebareli 3736 34668 51396 4282
AIIMS Mangalagiri 1357 15552 31007 2575
AIIMS Bathinda 1798 19371 42487 2482

NEET UG cutoff ranks vary every year depending on the number of applicants, difficulty of the exam, and seats available at each institute. 

Details on NEET counselling process 

Eligible candidates will have to complete online registration, pay the prescribed counselling fee, and fill in and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses within the stipulated timeline. Seat allotment will be carried out after each round based on several factors, including the candidate's NEET rank, category, reservation policy, preferences submitted during counselling, and the availability of seats. 

Candidates who are allotted a seat must report to the designated institute for document verification and completion of admission formalities within the specified deadline. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

Also Read | NEET rank vs colleges; check list of top medical colleges and tentative cut off ranks 

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