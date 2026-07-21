Eyeing AIIMS; here are tentative cut offs, opening and closing ranks of 10 national medical schools

The NEET UG counselling 2026 process will begin soon, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the undergraduate medical admission counselling date on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Last year, the committee started the first round of the NEET UG counselling on July 21. The counselling process is expected to be conducted in four rounds. These include Round 1, Round 2, the Mop-Up Round (Round 3), and the Stray Vacancy Round.
NEET cut offs, opening and closing ranks for AIIMS MBBS admission 2026
The NEET cut off, opening and closing ranks for AIIMS MBBS programme will be released by respective AIIMS after each round of counselling process -
Here are previous year's NEET cut off for AIIMS in terms of opening rank -
|College name
|Gen
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|AIIMS Delhi
|1
|53
|197
|52
|AIIMS Jodhpur
|55
|1233
|1551
|408
|AIIMS Bhopal
|148
|902
|6596
|533
|AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|60
|941
|2488
|762
|AIIMS Patna
|702
|6134
|19774
|1604
|AIIMS Raipur
|710
|7197
|16241
|1279
|AIIMS Rishikesh
|230
|1018
|2086
|715
|AIIMS Raebareli
|2095
|14820
|22792
|2670
|AIIMS Mangalagiri
|286
|3960
|2135
|1646
|AIIMS Bathinda
|653
|9056
|14634
|1736
Last year's NEET cut off for AIIMS MBBS in terms of closing rank -
|College name
|Gen
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|AIIMS Delhi
|48
|644
|1405
|207
|AIIMS Jodhpur
|392
|6920
|7835
|766
|AIIMS Bhopal
|634
|7030
|11713
|1142
|AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|785
|6034
|23884
|1481
|AIIMS Patna
|4952
|17167
|111319
|2705
|AIIMS Raipur
|1376
|96012
|22885
|2016
|AIIMS Rishikesh
|816
|8240
|33497
|1104
|AIIMS Raebareli
|3736
|34668
|51396
|4282
|AIIMS Mangalagiri
|1357
|15552
|31007
|2575
|AIIMS Bathinda
|1798
|19371
|42487
|2482
NEET UG cutoff ranks vary every year depending on the number of applicants, difficulty of the exam, and seats available at each institute.
Details on NEET counselling process
Eligible candidates will have to complete online registration, pay the prescribed counselling fee, and fill in and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses within the stipulated timeline. Seat allotment will be carried out after each round based on several factors, including the candidate's NEET rank, category, reservation policy, preferences submitted during counselling, and the availability of seats.
Candidates who are allotted a seat must report to the designated institute for document verification and completion of admission formalities within the specified deadline. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.
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