Extremely heavy rains take over Mumbai; schools and colleges to shut for afternoon session

Mumbai:

Amid India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced schools and colleges closure for the afternoon session today, July 4, 2026. The BMC administration has urged citizens to step out of their homes only if absolutely necessary. The weather office has issued red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts from July 4 to 6.

Mumbai rains: Will schools be closed on July 6?

Amid heavy rainfall alert, students and parents are quite anxious to know whether schools will be opened or closed on Monday, July 6? The schools, colleges and educational institutions are closed in Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar on Saturday due to red alert. The District administrations have announced closure of all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in Palghar till July 6. The educational institutions within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits will be closed till July 5 and further steps will be taken by district administrations taking cognizance of further weather conditions.

However, no closure order had been issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) or Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), despite the IMD's red alert. Students and parents in these areas have been advised to stay updated through official announcements issued by the respective civic bodies.

Maharashtra CM urges citizens to remain vigilant

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis in a post on X urged citizens to remain vigilant and cautious during this period. Apart from this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alerted Mumbaikars to use helpline numbers in any emergency.

Bandra records highest rainfall at 150.6 mm

As per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in the western suburbs, Bandra (H West ward office) recorded the highest rainfall at 150.6 mm, followed by Supari Tank, Bandra (146 mm) and Pali Chimbai, Bandra (143.2 mm). Downpour lashed the eastern suburbs as well, with Vikhroli logging 143 mm, followed by Ghatkopar at 136.4 mm, Mankhurd at 134.2 mm, Chembur at 127.6 mm, and Maharashtra Nagar in Mankhurd at 124 mm.

Mumbai received 100 mm of rainfall during 24 hours

In its latest district-wise forecast, the IMD sounded a red alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations over the weekend. Despite the late arrival of monsoons, the country's financial capital has been witnessing heavy rainfall since the beginning of this week. Several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday.

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