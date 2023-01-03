Follow us on Image Source : PTI Everything you need to know about UP government forming new education commission

New Education Commission: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend an important meeting regarding the formation of the state education commission. The meeting will be joined by various senior officials including the Principal Secretary, Higher Education. There will be a discussion on the new changes and formats regarding higher and secondary education and also basic education.

Later the discussion on the formation of the policy started in the state. The Yogi Adityanath government has also planned to start about 4,600 health ATMs in every wellness center and also every medical college in all the districts in an effort to improve the health infrastructure in the state.

Teleconsultation facilities will also be provided at the health centers. The Yogi government's special focus will be on the health sector, tourism, education, law and order, and infrastructure development. They want to make sure that the people of the state get all the better health facilities as well as good technology-based education.

The utmost emphasis will be on the state’s education by providing the latest technologies to the students this year. Children will be provided with education through smart classes at junior, basic, and secondary levels whereas tablets will also be provided to each and every student of the school in the state. The attendance will be marked by the face reading of the children.

Also, 77 textbooks will be available on a QR code with charts of the syllabus that will be provided to the teachers. This will make it easy for students to study online.

