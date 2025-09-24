'Every country would kill to get IIT graduates': Yale scholar calls H-1B Visa fee hike a policy disaster "Every country in the world would kill to get the best IIT graduates. But America is throwing this asset away for no reason. This H1B visa decision makes no sense at all," Yale scholar Gautam Mukunda said.

Yale scholar Gautam Mukunda has slammed US President Donald Trump's H-1B visa decision, saying it is a policy disaster. According to Mukunda, the H-1B Visa fee hike would push away world-class talent putting United States at a disadvantage position in the global talent race.

Mukunda stressed that top talents, especially from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are highly sought after by other countries. "Every country in the world would kill to get the best IIT graduates. But America is throwing this asset away for no reason. This H1B visa decision makes no sense at all," he said.

The academic also remarked that the industry figures were displeased with the H-1B visa policy but are not expressing concerns amid fear of political retaliation. "CEOs are really unhappy about Trump's H1B visa decision but no one is speaking out. That's because they are all afraid President will come after them," he said.

About H-1B Visa

The Trump administration has proposed scrapping the existing lottery-based selection system for H-1B visas. According to the DHS proposal, candidates in the highest wage tier earning around $162,528 (Rs 1.35 crore) annually would be entered into the selection pool four times, compared to just once for those in the lowest wage bracket. This system, the administration argues, would prioritize foreign workers who are likely to add greater value to the US economy, while still maintaining opportunities for all wage levels.

The existing H-1B program, which is capped at 85,000 new visas per year, currently operates through a random lottery system, often criticized for being gamed by large outsourcing firms.

The DHS proposal is now open for a 30-day public comment period, during which stakeholders, including employers, immigration lawyers, and advocacy groups, can submit feedback. Final rules could be implemented before the next visa cycle begins, depending on legal and political developments.