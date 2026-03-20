Eid 2026 school holiday date: Will schools be closed tomorrow for Eid-ul-Fitr?

New Delhi:

Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, March 21 following the completion of 30 days of Ramadan fasting. As the crescent moon was not sighted on March 19, the country will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday.

Eid ul-Fitr is a designated gazetted holiday in India, so schools, colleges, educational institutions will be closed on the day of the celebrations. The other school holidays in March are - Ram Navami (March 26), Mahavir Jayanti (March 31).

School holidays in March

Ram Navami – March 26

Mahavir Jayanti – March 31.

What Eid ul-Fitr signifies

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting from dawn to sunset. But it is not just about food. The month is rooted in discipline, patience, and reflection.

Eid, then, becomes a moment of balance returning. There is gratitude in it. A quiet acknowledgement of having completed something meaningful.

How Eid is usually observed

The day begins with Eid prayers, offered in mosques or open grounds. After that, it turns more personal. Families gather, meals are shared, and homes stay full through the day.

Sweet dishes like seviyan, kheer and phirni are prepared. People visit relatives and greet each other with “Eid Mubarak”. There is also a strong focus on charity and sharing within the community.

At its core, Eid ul-Fitr is simple. A sense of closure. And then, slowly, a return to everyday life.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is observed with the aim of celebrating the happy culmination of the hard fasting (Roza) observed during the month of Ramadan. On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning to offer congregational prayers at mosques.

Prior to the prayers, donations are given to the poor so that they, too, may partake in the celebrations of Eid. This is known as Fitra. On this day, a special dish called sewai is prepared in households. Furthermore, the elders of the family give money or gifts to the younger ones as a token of affection, a tradition known as Eidi.