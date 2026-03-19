Eid 2026 school holiday date: March 20 or 21; when will schools remain closed for Eid-ul-Fitr?

New Delhi:

Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated all over the world this week following the end of the holy month of Ramadan. According to the Islamic calendar, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal, and the exact date of Eid depends on the sighting of the moon.

Eid ul-Fitr is a designated gazetted holiday in India, so schools, colleges will be closed on the day of the celebrations. The date of Eid ul-Fitr celebrations will be decided on the basis of Eid moon sighting in Saudi Arabia. If the Eid moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia on March 19, then Eid will be celebrated there on March 20. Conversely, in India, this festival will be celebrated one day later, that is, on March 21.

Eid 2026 school holiday date

Depending on the Eid ul-Fitr celebrations date, whether March 20 or 21, the schools, colleges will be closed on the day of celebrations.

School holidays in March

Ram Navami – March 26

Mahavir Jayanti – March 31.

When is Eid in India in 2026?

In India, the festival of Eid is observed on the day after it is observed in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, if the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is observed on March 20 in Saudi Arabia, the festival of Eid is observed on March 21 in India.

How is the festival of Eid al-Fitr celebrated?

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is observed with the aim of celebrating the happy culmination of the hard fasting (Roza) observed during the month of Ramadan. On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning to offer congregational prayers at mosques.

Prior to the prayers, donations are given to the poor so that they, too, may partake in the celebrations of Eid. This is known as Fitra. On this day, a special dish called sewai is prepared in households. Furthermore, the elders of the family give money or gifts to the younger ones as a token of affection, a tradition known as Eidi.