DUSU Election Result Date 2025: When will DU announce winning candidates for President, VP posts?

New Delhi:

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election polling will be closed soon. Now all eyes are on the result date, as neck and neck fight is expected for all the key posts- president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary between BJP backed ABVP, Congress's NSUI and left alliance- SFI and AISA. The DUSU election result will be announced on Friday, September 19. The counting of vote will begin at 8 am in the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, DU.

DUSU Election: Key contestants

The key contestants for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.

Who was first president of DUSU?

The first elected president of DUSU was Gajraj Bahadur Nagar. He was elected for the President post in 1954 and remained in office till 1955. He obtained LLB degree from DU.

First woman president of DUSU

Anju Sachdeva elected as the first DUSU president in 1989 contesting as an independent candidate.

Followed by Anju Sachdeva, several women candidates were elected as DUSU president- Monika Kakkar, Shalu Malik, Alka Lamba, Nupur Shrama. Monika Kakkar became the DUSU president in 1993, Shalu Malik in 1994, Alka Lamba in 1995. The last woman president of DUSU was Nupur Sharma in 2008.

Top politicians who were DUSU president