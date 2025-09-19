Advertisement
  Live DUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP leading in key posts; First round counting updates

DUSU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The key contestants for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP

DUSU Election Results 2025 Live: Who will win President, VP posts?
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
New Delhi:

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election result will be announced today, September 19. The counting of votes has started in the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, DU. The neck and neck fight is expected for all the key posts- president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary between BJP backed ABVP, Congress's NSUI and left alliance- SFI and AISA.

The key contestants for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.

In last year's DUSU elections, the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had made a comeback after seven years as it clinched the president and joint secretary positions. The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had to remain content with the vice-president and secretary posts. NSUI's Rounak Khatri had emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by more than 1,300 votes. This was the first time that NSUI won the president's post since 2017 when Rocky Tuseed was elected to the chair.  

Live updates :DUSU Election Result 2025

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 LIVE: Meet Left Alliance President candidate Anjali

    Anjali is contesting for President post from Left-backed alliance SFI-AISA. Anjali is a student of the Indraprastha College for Women.  

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 Live: 'Counting of votes started, will take around 20 rounds to announce result,' says CEC

    On DUSU elections 2025, Chief Election Officer Raj Kishor Sharma told PTI, "Counting was scheduled for 8 am and we have started the process. We are opening the strong room in the presence of candidates and will then begin counting on the machines. A large number of staff has been deployed for the process. Counting will take around 18 to 20 rounds depending on the EVMs, after which the result will be declared. This year’s voter turnout was good compared to last year, with a 4 per cent increase.  

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 LIVE: Meet ABVP President Candidate Aryan Mann

    Aryan Mann is contesting for President post from ABVP. He is an MA Library Science student and Hansraj College graduate.  

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 Live: Meet NSUI President Candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary

    Joslyn Nandita Choudhary is contesting for the President post from NSUI. Joslyn is pursuing a Master’s in Buddhist Studies.  

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 Live: 21 candidates are in fray

    The fate of 21 candidates contesting for President, VP, Secretary, Joint Secretary posts will be decided today. The key contestants for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.  

  • 8:43 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 Live: Security beefed up outside DU campus

    Security beefed up outside Delhi University campus as results for DUSU polls are to be announced today. The voting for DU Students' Union (DUSU) polls took place yesterday, as reported by news agency PTI. 

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 Live: 60,272 students cast ballots

    A total of 60,272 students have cast their vote today, the voter turnout was 39.36 per cent. This year's voter turnout witnessed a small rise from 2024’s 35.2 per cent.  

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 Live: When will DU announce winning candidates

    The Delhi University is likely to announce the winners by noon. This year, a total of 39.36 per cent students cast their vote.   

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 LIVE: Previous year's winners

    In last year's DUSU elections, the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had made a comeback after seven years as it clinched the president and joint secretary positions. The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had to remain content with the vice-president and secretary posts. NSUI's Rounak Khatri had emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by more than 1,300 votes. 

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Results 2025 Live: Counting of vote begins

    The counting of votes has started in the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, DU  

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 Live: NSUI President Joslyn Nandita Choudhary alleges EVM tampering

    NSUI President Joslyn Nandita Choudhary has made allegations of EVM tampering.  

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 Live: Accusations of EVM tampering

    NSUI has accused the ABVP of tampering with EVMs in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections

    NSUI national president Varun Choudhary says, "When I went to North Campus to meet NSUI candidates, we saw the ABVP presidential candidate putting ink and signing next to ABVP candidates' names. The DU administration itself admitted it. As Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi is indulging in vote theft, similarly, ABVP is indulging in vote theft through EVMs.", as reported by news agency PTI.  

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 Live: College-wise voter turnouts

    Kirori Mal College- 32%

    Ramjas College- 37.52%

    The voter turnout this year was 39.36 per cent.   

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Voter turnout at DUSU polls

    A total of 60,272 students cast their vote, the voter turnout this year was 39.36 per cent. Last year, the voter turnout was 35.2 per cent.  

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Result 2025 Live: Key contestants

    The key contestants for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.  

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Sep 19, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DUSU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting begins at 8 am

    The counting of votes will begin at 8 am in the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, DU 

