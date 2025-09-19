Live DUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP leading in key posts; First round counting updates DUSU Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The key contestants for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP

New Delhi:

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election result will be announced today, September 19. The counting of votes has started in the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, DU. The neck and neck fight is expected for all the key posts- president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary between BJP backed ABVP, Congress's NSUI and left alliance- SFI and AISA.

The key contestants for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.

In last year's DUSU elections, the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had made a comeback after seven years as it clinched the president and joint secretary positions. The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had to remain content with the vice-president and secretary posts. NSUI's Rounak Khatri had emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by more than 1,300 votes. This was the first time that NSUI won the president's post since 2017 when Rocky Tuseed was elected to the chair.