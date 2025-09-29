Dussehra school holidays: School will remain closed in these states till October first week, check full list Dussehra school holidays: While some schools have announced holidays till October 6, some other schools have declared holidays till September 30.

New Delhi:

As the Navratri and Dussehra celebrations have started, several schools in many states have announced school holidays for children. While some schools have announced holidays till October 6, some other schools have declared holidays till September 30. The school holidays have been declared so that the students can enjoy the Dussehra celebrations. Take a look at the states where schools are closed for the Durga Puja celebrations and check when classes will resume.

West Bengal: Schools in West Bengal closed from September 24 to October 6 due to Durga Puja. Holiday dates may vary slightly for government and private schools. Classes will resume after October 6.

Assam: School holidays have been declared in Assam till September 30 for Dussehra and schools will remain closed on October 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Delhi: As per a notification from the Delhi Directorate of Education, school holidays have been declared from September 29 to October 1. However, private schools may experience changes to the holiday dates. Clsses will resume on October 3.

Uttar Pradesh: School holidays have been declared in Uttar Pradesh on October 1 and 2 for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

Bihar: In the similar manner, school holidays have been declared in Bihar from September 27 to October 2. Moreover, holidays have been extended till October 5 in some districts.

Jharkhand: As per the official notification, the government schools in Dhanbad will remain closed from September 27 to October 2. Moreover, the holidays have been extended in some schools till October 5.

Odisha: Schools in Odisha will remain closed from September 29 to October 2 and are likely to reopen pn October 3.

School holiday declared in Maharashtra today

Taking precautionary measures after the IMD predicted heavy rains, schools holidays have been declared in Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai Suburban, Raigad, and Pune regions on September 29, 2025.

Moreover, the State Emergency Operations Centre has urged citizens to stay indoors and refrain from non-essential travel. Apart from this, the students and parents have also been asked to check updates regarding school holidays in Maharashtra for September 29, 2025, due to rain.