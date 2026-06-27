DU UG admission 2026 process begins at ugadmission.uod.ac.in; check eligibility criteria, application fees

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has commenced the undergraduate admission process for the academic session 2026-27. Students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes can participate in the first phase of the counselling process of DU CSAS UG 2026 by visiting the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. In order to participate in the DU CSAS UG 2026 Phase 1 registration process, the candidates are required to use their CUET application number and personal details.

"Admissions to 73 Programmes and more than a hundred BA programmes offered in 67 Colleges of the university will be done solely on the basis of the scores obtained in CUET (UG) - 2026, fulfilling the programme-specific eligibility published in the UG Bulletin of Information 2026-27," DU release read.

How to apply for DU UG admissions 2026 at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

The candidates can apply for DU UG admission on the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. To apply for DU UG admissions 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in and click on CSAS phase one application process link. Enter your basic details such as name, mobile number, email id, and CUET UG application number. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Create a secure password. On successful registration, proceed with the application form and upload documents. Pay the application fee, select programmes and colleges. Wait for the seat allotment.

Visit the official website of DU - ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on 'CSAS UG 2026'

It will redirect you to the 'registration' window

Now, enter your basic details such as name, mobile number, email id, and CUET UG application number

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

Create a secure password

On successful registration, proceed with the application form and upload documents

Pay the application fee, select programmes and colleges

Wait for the seat allotment

Take a print out of the application document to be used for further references.

DU UG admission 2026: Application fees

For General/OBC/EWS candidates - Rs 250/-

For SC/ST/PwBD applicants: Rs 100.

Details on admission process

Candidates will first need to complete the registration process. Following registration, students will be required to submit their preferred courses and colleges. Admissions will be granted on the basis of CUET scores and the choices filled by candidates. Delhi University will release seat allocations in multiple rounds, giving students several opportunities to secure admission. Candidates who are allotted seats can either freeze their admission or choose the upgrade option. The upgrade facility allows students to be considered for higher-ranked preferences in subsequent allocation rounds.

For details on DU UG admission 2026, please visit the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

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