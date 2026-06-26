DU UG admission 2026 likely to begin this week; steps to apply at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi is likely to commence undergraduate admissions process this week. Students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes can participate in the first phase of the counselling process of DU CSAS UG 2026 by visiting the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. In order to participate in the DU CSAS UG 2026 Phase 1 registration process, the candidates are required to use their CUET application number and personal details.

How to register for DU admissions 2026

The candidates can apply for DU UG admission on the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. To apply for DU UG admissions 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in and click on CSAS phase one application process link. Enter your basic details such as name, mobile number, email id, and CUET UG application number. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Create a secure password. On successful registration, proceed with the application form and upload documents. Pay the application fee, select programmes and colleges. Wait for the seat allotment.

DU UG admissions 2026: Steps to apply at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Visit the official website of DU - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Click on 'CSAS UG 2025'.

It will redirect you to the 'registration' window.

Now, enter your basic details such as name, mobile number, email id, and CUET UG application number.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Create a secure password.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form and upload documents.

Pay the application fee, select programmes and colleges.

Wait for the seat allotment.

Application fee

For General/OBC/EWS candidates - Rs 250/-

For SC/ST/PwBD applicants: Rs 100.

How will the admission process work?

After the portal opens, candidates will first need to complete the registration process. Following registration, students will be required to submit their preferred courses and colleges. Admissions will be granted on the basis of CUET scores and the choices filled by candidates. Delhi University will release seat allocations in multiple rounds, giving students several opportunities to secure admission. Candidates who are allotted seats can either freeze their admission or choose the upgrade option. The upgrade facility allows students to be considered for higher-ranked preferences in subsequent allocation rounds.

For details on DU UG admission 2026, please visit the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Also Read | When will DU CSAS portal open for UG admission 2026? Check key dates and other details