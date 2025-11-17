DU suspends DUSU joint secretary Deepika Jha for two months after alleged assault on professor The incident sparked strong reactions from faculty members. The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) accused Jha and about 50 accompanying students, including the DUSU President, of misbehaving with teachers and demanding Kumar’s resignation. CCTV footage reportedly shows Jha slapping the professor.

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has suspended Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Joint Secretary and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Deepika Jha for two months, nearly a month after she allegedly slapped a faculty member at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College. She has also been barred from entering any DU campus in her capacity as a student leader during this period.

Incident inside principal's office

The suspension follows an incident on October 16, when Jha allegedly slapped Professor Sujit Kumar — a faculty member and convener of the college’s disciplinary committee — during a meeting held in the Principal’s office. Although the inquiry panel recommended a three-month suspension, the university administration decided to review her conduct after two months.

University's explanation for disciplinary action

A senior university official stated, "Based on the committee’s recommendations, she will remain suspended for two months. During this time, she cannot enter any DU campus as a DUSU office-bearer. She may attend only her academic classes." The official added that the suspension order would be formally communicated to her on Monday.

Faculty backlash and demands for inquiry

Following the alleged assault, Professor Kumar resigned from the disciplinary committee. Several faculty members demanded a university-level inquiry to address what they described as a serious breach of discipline.

DTF alleges mob misconduct

According to the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), about 50 students — including DUSU President Aryan Maan — entered the college with Jha and allegedly misbehaved with teachers while demanding Kumar’s resignation. The group stated that CCTV footage shows Jha slapping the professor. Calling the incident “mobocracy and hooliganism,” the DTF warned that unchecked behaviour of this sort could lead to escalating violence on campus.

Jha's apology and counter-allegations

Jha issued a public apology “to the entire teaching community” but simultaneously accused Professor Kumar of misbehaving with her, a claim he has denied. She said she was called to the campus by students who claimed they were facing “politically motivated abuse and assault.” Jha further alleged that in the Principal’s office, “in the presence of police, Professor Sujit threatened and abused me,” and that her complaint to the officers was ignored. A purported video suggests police personnel were present during the incident.

Police action and college-level probe

The Delhi Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered in the case. Meanwhile, the college constituted its own inquiry committee to investigate the incident independently.

Composition of the inquiry committee

The university created a six-member inquiry committee with instructions to submit its report within two weeks. The committee included:

Prof. Jyoti Trehan Sharma, Joint Proctor (Member-Secretary)

Prof. (Dr.) Rama, Principal, Hansraj College

Prof. Swati Diwakar, Environmental Studies

Prof. Darwinder Kumar, Principal, PGDAV College

Joint Proctor Avdhesh Kumar

Teachers condemn the incident

Many DU teachers condemned the alleged assault, describing it as “an attack on the dignity of teachers,” and called for strong disciplinary action to ensure campus safety and decorum.

The university affirmed that the suspension is based on the committee’s report, and further action will depend on Jha’s behaviour during the suspension period.