Diwali school holidays 2026: State-wise schools closure list on Deepavali, Kali Puja

Diwali, the festival of lights will be celebrated all over India, and on this occasion, the schools across states will be closed. This year, Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8, so schools and colleges across the country will be closed on the day of festival of lights. However, in some states, there will be extended Diwali holiday, including Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.

Check state-wise schools closure list on Deepavali, Kali Puja 2026

Delhi: The schools in Delhi will be closed on November 11 for Bhai Dooj apart from Diwali school holiday on Sunday. Govardhan Puja is listed as a restricted holiday in the national capital.

Uttar Pradesh: The schools in Uttar Pradesh will enjoy a three-day school holiday, November 8 for Diwali, November 9 for Govardhan Puja and November 11 for Bhaiya Dooj and Chitragupta Jayanti.

Haryana: The schools in Haryana will be closed on November 9 for Vishwakarma Puja / Diwali.

Rajasthan: The schools in Rajasthan will enjoy weeks-long Diwali break from November 4 to 15, 2026. The schools will be reopened on Monday, November 16.

Bihar: The schools in Bihar will enjoy a 11-day Diwali break from November 7 to 17 covering Diwali, Chitragupt Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja. The holiday period will extend for several days, as schools will remain closed not only for Diwali but also in preparation for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival. This extended break allows students to participate in the festive celebrations and rituals that follow Diwali.

West Bengal: The schools in West Bengal will be closed on November 9 for Kali Puja and November 11 for Bhratridwitiya (Bhai Dooj).

Assam: Apart from Kali Puja and Diwali school holidays on November 8, the schools will be closed on November 11 for Bhai Dooj and November 15 for Chhath Puja.

Odisha: The schools in Odisha will have their holiday on November 8 for Diwali/ Kali Puja. The schools will be closed on November 18 for Anla Nabami and on November 24 for Kartik Purnima.

Jharkhand: Apart from Diwali which falls on Sunday, the schools in Jharkhand will be closed on November 8 for Diwali, November 9 for Govardhan Puja, November 11 for Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Puja, November 13 to 16 for Chhath Puja.

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