Dharmendra Pradhan reviews preparations for NEET UG re-exam: Know what measures NTA is taking

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday (June 9) reviewed preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam, scheduled to be held on June 21, after visiting the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters in Delhi. He assessed the readiness of the examination system and reviewed measures being undertaken to ensure the smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the examination.

During the review, Pradhan emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of confidentiality and integrity throughout the examination process.

Strict security and multi-agency coordination

He noted that special attention has been given to safeguarding every stage of the process, from the preparation of question papers to the secure transportation and timely delivery of examination materials to centres across the country.

The Minister highlighted that extensive coordination has been undertaken with all concerned departments and agencies involved in the conduct of the examination.

Pradhan also informed that he has written to the Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories, seeking their continued cooperation and enhanced vigilance to ensure the successful conduct of the examination. He expressed confidence in the support extended by state governments in previous years and urged them to accord the highest priority to examination-related arrangements.

The Minister stated that the Union Home Secretary will shortly convene a high-level meeting to further review security and logistical arrangements. He added that all relevant government agencies are actively discharging their responsibilities to ensure a secure examination environment.

What measures NTA taking

As part of ongoing institutional strengthening measures, the NTA has inducted several new officers into key positions. Newly appointed Joint Secretaries, Directors and other officials have been assigned clearly defined responsibilities to enhance operational efficiency and accountability across all functional areas.

Pradhan further stated that comprehensive cybersecurity measures have been put in place to safeguard the examination ecosystem. Resources and expertise from multiple agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), are being leveraged to address emerging cyber threats and ensure the integrity of the examination process.

Expressing confidence in the preparedness of the system, the Minister said that the government remains committed to conducting NEET in a fair, transparent and secure manner while ensuring a smooth experience for lakhs of candidates appearing for the examination.

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