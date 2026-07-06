Delhi University releases major admission updates for academic session 2026-27

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has released a comprehensive set of admission updates for the 2026–27 academic session on July 5, announcing the opening of registrations for its one-year postgraduate programmes while providing important updates on undergraduate, postgraduate, B.Tech., and integrated law admissions.

Students aspiring to join the University are advised to note the various deadlines and complete the required admission formalities within the stipulated time.

One-Year PG programmes

One of the most significant announcements is the commencement of registrations for the One-Year Postgraduate Programmes. These programmes are exclusively open to students who have completed a four-year Undergraduate Programme under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022, based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, at the University of Delhi.

Admissions to these programmes will be based on the merit scores secured by candidates after completing their four-year bachelor's degree, subject to the programme-specific eligibility criteria mentioned in the University's Bulletin of Information. Eligible candidates can register through the University's postgraduate admission portal.

PMB admissions through GAT-B

The University has also invited applications for admission to its two-year M.Sc. in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (Batch 2026–2028). Admissions to this programme will be conducted based on GAT-B 2026 scores. Candidates who have qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test–Biotechnology (GAT-B) and meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply through the official postgraduate admission portal.

Undergraduate admissions

Providing an update on the undergraduate admission process, the University said it has received 1,48,407 applications so far. Among these, 62,524 candidates have successfully completed Phase II of the admission process.

The University has reminded applicants that the last date to submit their programme and college preferences is 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully arrange their preferences before the deadline, as these choices will play a crucial role in seat allocation.

Two-Year Postgraduate admissions

For two-year postgraduate admissions, the University reported that 9,500 admissions have already been completed. The admission entry window will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Furthermore, the third admission list, along with seat allocations for performance-based programmes such as Master of Fine Arts (MFA), Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.), Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed.), and Music, is scheduled to be released on July 9, 2026.

B.Tech. admissions

The University has also shared updates regarding B.Tech. admissions, announcing that the second allocation list has been declared. Candidates who have been allotted seats must accept their allocation by 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Failing to do so may result in the forfeiture of their allotted seats, according to University guidelines.

Five-Year Integrated Law admissions

In addition, DU has released the first Spot Round for admissions to its Five-Year Integrated Law Programmes. Eligible candidates interested in securing admission through the Spot Round can submit their applications until 11:59 p.m. on July 7, 2026.

Delhi University advisory for students

With multiple admission processes taking place simultaneously, the University has urged all applicants to regularly monitor the official admission portal for updates, notifications, and announcements. Candidates are also advised to verify their eligibility, adhere to the prescribed deadlines, and complete all admission-related formalities on time to avoid missing important opportunities.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.