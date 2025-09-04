Delhi University opens mop-up round for UG admissions based on Class 12 marks Admissions will be made strictly on the basis of Class 12 marks, adhering to programme-specific eligibility conditions such as subject requirements, compulsory language paper, and the “best of four” criteria.

Delhi University on Wednesday (September 3) announced a mop-up round for undergraduate (UG) admissions for the 2025-26 academic session. Unlike earlier rounds that considered CUET scores, this special drive will rely on Class 12 board examination marks to fill remaining vacant seats across its colleges and programmes.

Application window and seat list

Applications open from September 4 to September 7, 2025, through the official admission portal (www.admission.uod.ac.in). The list of available seats will be published at 5 pm on September 4, following which colleges will begin the allocation process on September 8. The last date for fee payment by selected candidates is September 13.

Who can apply?

Candidates previously registered on the CSAS (UG)-2025 portal but not admitted anywhere can apply by logging into their dashboards.

Fresh aspirants who did not register earlier may also apply after paying an additional one-time mop-up fee of ₹1,000, along with the regular registration charge.

Application fees are set at ₹250 for UR/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS students, and ₹100 for SC/ST/PwBD categories.

Students already admitted to a DU college on the basis of CUET scores are not eligible for this round.

Admission criteria

Admissions will be made strictly on the basis of Class 12 marks, adhering to programme-specific eligibility conditions such as subject requirements, compulsory language paper, and the “best of four” criteria. Colleges will also verify applicants’ documents and category certificates before finalising admissions.

No supernumerary quotas, except PwBD

The University clarified that admissions under this mop-up exercise will not apply to supernumerary quota seats, except for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category.

Last admission exercise of the session

Describing it as the final admission opportunity for 2025-26, DU has urged students to ensure that their academic records and documents are accurate before applying. All applications and seat allocations will be processed exclusively via the official DU admission portal.