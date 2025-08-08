DUSU elections 2025: Delhi University issues strict anti-defacement guidelines | Check full details DUSU elections 2025: All candidates contesting the elections are required to submit a Rs 1 lakh bond along with their nomination papers, making them responsible for any acts of defacement caused by themselves or their supporters.

New Delhi:

In a proactive move to protect college walls and public property from defacement during the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, Delhi University (DU) on August 8 (Friday) released comprehensive anti-defacement guidelines. These rules emphasise maintaining the sanctity of college premises and aim to foster a culture of respect and responsibility among student candidates and their supporters.

Orientation programs and affidavits to sensitise students

Each DU college and department is mandated to conduct orientation and sensitisation sessions focused on preventing property damage during election campaigning. Additionally, similar to anti-ragging affidavits signed at admission, all new students will now be required to submit an anti-defacement affidavit, reinforcing the commitment to uphold college decorum.

Dedicated committees to monitor defacement

The guidelines direct the establishment of two oversight bodies: a ‘College Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property’ and a ‘University Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property.’ These committees will monitor and enforce the anti-defacement directives at their respective levels.

Controlled use of campaign spaces and media

To curb unauthorised wall-painting and posters, the university has designated two ‘walls of democracy’ in every college and department where campaign materials can be displayed. This controlled expansion intends to prevent defacement of other walls. While physical spaces are regulated, candidates are encouraged to use electronic media for campaigning and are urged to participate in debates organized by their institutions. These debates will be recorded and uploaded on university websites to facilitate informed choice among voters.

Rs 1 Lakh undertaking and penalties for violations

All contesting candidates must execute a Rs 1 lakh bond at the time of filing their nominations, holding them accountable for any defacement violations by themselves or their supporters. The notification also stipulates that in cases of impersonation or defacement (including spelling errors used maliciously), candidates must promptly remove the offending material and file a police complaint within 24 hours, submitting a copy to their college. Failure to comply may lead to fines up to Rs 25,000, suspension, or even rustication from the college.

Restrictions on noise and access to college premises

To ensure a peaceful environment, DU has prohibited the use of dhols and loudspeakers inside and around college campuses, a rule that will remain in effect even post-election results. The entry of outsiders into colleges is also restricted unless expressly authorized by the administration. To bolster security, colleges may install biometric or facial recognition systems to control student access.

Regulated use of university venues for DUSU office bearers

According to the guidelines, DUSU office bearers can only book three specific university venues- the Conference Centre, Shankar Lal Hall, and Room No. 22 of the Arts Faculty- for official functions. Booking of rooms in university guest houses or hostels is strictly prohibited, with violations potentially resulting in rustication or barring office bearers from campus.

Appointment of election officials; poll dates awaited

While the DUSU election dates are yet to be announced, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has appointed Professor Raj Kishor Sharma from the Chemistry Department as the Chief Election Officer and Professor Rajesh Singh, the University Librarian, as the Chief Returning Officer. These appointments were confirmed on July 31, signalling the university’s preparedness to conduct transparent and orderly elections.

These measures reflect Delhi University’s commitment to uphold campus discipline and promote clean, respectful electoral practices among its student community.