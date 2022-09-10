Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi University expected to share admission-related information soon

As per reports, DU will share information as soon as CUET (UG) results are out.

The sixth and final phase of CUET - Undergraduate (UG) was completed on August 30.

Delhi University admission: As soon as the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam results are announced, the University of Delhi is expected to share admission-related information soon, reports said on Friday. The university will share information regarding admission into the undergraduate courses in its colleges.

The sixth and final phase of CUET - Undergraduate (UG) was completed on August 30. The university has asked the students keen to seek admission to keep marksheet and certificates ready and up-to-date by September 11 as the process of preparation for the admissions has started.

The sixth and final phase of CUET - Undergraduate (UG) was completed on August 30. The university has asked the students keen to seek admission to keep marksheet and certificates ready and up-to-date by September 11 as the process of preparation for the admissions has started.

The results of CUET exams are likely to declared a few days after September 11. Keeping that in mind, DU would share information regarding admissions on September 12.

According to University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M. Jagadeesh Kumar, the results of CUET exams are expected to be announced by September 15, or even a day or two before that date.

The process of completion of admission may take around 3-4 weeks' time even after declaration of CUET-UG results as several cut off lists are likely to be issued.

This time, on the basis of CUET-UG exam results, the universities and colleges would prepare the cut-off list on whose basis the students would be provided admission.

The new session of the first year in universities might begin from October. According to Jagadesh Kumar, a total of 14.90 lakh students had registered themselves for the CUET-UG examination in all six stages.

(With IANS Inputs)