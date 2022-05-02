100 years of Delhi University: Varsity begins year-long celebrations with launch of stamp, coin, website

Follow us on Image Source : DU/TWITTER 100 years of Delhi University: Varsity begins year-long celebrations

The Delhi University on Sunday commenced a year-long centenary celebration with the launch of a commemorative stamp, a coin, and a website to mark the completion of 100 years of the varsity. The inaugural ceremony was held in the multipurpose hall, University of Delhi Sports Complex. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of the university, was the chief guest at the event and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, was the guest of honour.

A 100-seconds-long documentary on the life of the university was also shown during the ceremony. The varsity has planned events till next May 1 to celebrate the 100th year of its birth.

As part of the celebration, the university also started several new courses including B Tech, management and economic courses at under and postgraduate levels.

At the event, Naidu called for taking higher education into the rural areas and making it more inclusive and equitable.

"This dimension of inclusiveness and equitable access to education to rural youth is critical because education plays a key role in human development, nation-building, and creating a prosperous and sustainable global future," the vice president said.

Naidu emphasized that the universities must come out with innovative and out of the box ideas to address the pressing problems of society. He also said that the ultimate aim of the research should be to make people's lives more comfortable and happier.

Pointing out that India has the world's largest youth population, the Vice President called for harnessing the collective power of our human resources for nation-building and described the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) as a far-sighted document which is set to revolutionize the educational landscape of the country.

He said that its emphasis on imparting education in one's mother tongue when implemented in schools, colleges and universities will prove to be a game-changer.

Calling for providing basic education in a child's mother tongue, Naidu said the local language must be the main mode of communication in the administration and courts.

"Every gazette notification and government order should be in the local or native language so that the common man understands it," he added.

Naidu reminded the gathering that ancient India had enjoyed the reputation of being a Viswaguru and was a renowned cradle of culture.

"The reputed centres of knowledge, among the earliest known to humanity, like the universities of Nalanda, Takshashila, Vikramshila, Vallabhi and Odantapuri bear ample testimony to this fact," he said.

Declaring that it is his deep-seated wish to see Indian Universities ranked among the top 10 universities of the world, the Vice President asked all stakeholders to work with this aim in mind.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 100 years of DU

Speaking on the occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Delhi University will offer solutions to global problems, emerging as an incubator of the world.

"The Delhi University is not just an educational institution, it is an emotion for people associated with it," said Pradhan.

He called upon DU Alumni to create a model for the country in alumni contribution.

The minister congratulated the University for being a pioneer in implementing all aspects of NEP 2020.

"The prestigious University should aim to enlarge the canvas of skilling and education and also endeavour to build 'job creators'," he added.

Pradhan further expressed confidence that the University will play a leading role in churning out global citizens, establishing India as a knowledge-based society and in creating a benchmark model for emerging economies.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, students and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

