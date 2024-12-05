Delhi schools to resume physical classes as Supreme Court eases anti-pollution measures

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Delhi schools back to physical mode: The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Thursday issued a circular announcing the resumption of physical classes in all government and private schools in Delhi with immediate effect. This decision comes after the Supreme Court permitted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement the Graded Response Action Plan-II (GRAP) restrictions.

Schools to resume physical classes with immediate effect

As per the Delhi government order, all the government and private schools in Delhi can conduct classes in physical mode with immediate effect. "All government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board are required to conduct all classes in physical mode with immediate effect," the circular reads.

On November 17, in-person classes were shifted to online mode, except for classes X and XII, due to the 'severe plus' air quality index in the national capital. However, on November 18, offline classes for classes X and XII were also moved online.

GRAP stage 3, 4 revoked in Delhi-NCR

The Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR revoked restrictive pollution control measures under stages 3 and 4 of the anti-pollution control plan for winters, according to an official order. The restrictions have been reduced to Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which involves less stringent curbs such as a ban on the use of coal and firewood in industries and commercial establishments, including eateries.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed the relaxation of stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures, which was in force to tackle the severe air quality in Delhi. With the SC relaxation, the government will take a call in the next few hours on lifting the bans from certain activities. The government may lift the ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects. The authorities can also allow physical classes in schools and colleges.

Despite the easing of some restrictions, certain measures remain in effect under Stage Two. The use of coal and firewood, including tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, continues to be prohibited.

Noting that the AQI level in the National Capital Region (NCR) did not cross 300 in the last four days, the top court told the CAQM that stage-3 curbs would be introduced if AQI crossed the 350 mark and stage-4 curbs if AQI crossed 400.

Delhiites breathed cleaner air for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the AQI was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 165.

