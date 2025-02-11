Delhi schools to remain closed tomorrow for Ravi Das Jayanti, official notice here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi schools closed tomorrow for Ravi Das Jayanti

The Delhi government has announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed tomorrow, February 12. This holiday has been announced on account of Ravi Das Jayanti. This closure applies to all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public undertakings under the Delhi government. The order was issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

What was said in the official order?

''The Lt. Governor National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, 12th February 2025 as a holiday in all government offices, Autonomous Bodies & Public Undertakings, under the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti'', reads the official order.

''The restricted holiday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti earlier declared vide Notification No. F.53/689/GAD/CN/2024-25/2018-2064 dated 13/11/2021 stands cancelled.'', it added.

Why Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated?

Ravi Das Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a renowned saint and poet of the Bhakti Movement. The holiday has been declared to allow students and staff to participate in the celebrations and pay their respects to the revered saint.

Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools for any further updates or notifications.