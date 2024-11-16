Delhi schools mandate face masks amid air pollution, steps taken for safety

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delhi schools mandate face masks amid air pollution.

Physical classes in primary schools across Delhi have been closed given rising air pollution. With this, the authorities are taking steps to ensure the safety of students of class six and above, who will attend their classes offline.

Use of N95 masks is mandatory

Sudha Acharya, the Principal of ITL Public School in Dwarka issued an advisory to the school that highlighted efforts to promote eco-friendly habits, such as carpooling, staying hydrated and maintaining an antioxidant-rich diet. The city's air quality was in the severe category on Friday with the AQI at 9 am at 411.

She said, "We've implemented guidelines for students attending school. Outdoor activities are restricted. We are encouraging indoor activities such as reading, painting, crafting and games like chess and carrom." Acharya issued an advisory in the school highlighting efforts to promote eco-friendly habits, such as carpooling, staying hydrated, and maintaining a diet rich in antioxidants.

"We have mandated the use of N95 masks, keep all doors and windows closed and take extra care of students with pre-existing respiratory issues like asthma," she said.

Let us tell you that on the previous day November 15, 2024), Chief Minister Atishi announced that all schools up to class 5 will switch to online studies till further notice. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed government and private schools and schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to suspend offline classes for these students.

Air pollution in Delhi

Rajiv Hasija, principal of Indraprastha International School in Dwarka, said teachers will continue to teach on campus using Microsoft Teams smartboards equipped with the entire syllabus to effectively facilitate online learning.

"We will also share recorded sessions with students who can rewatch them and those who miss classes due to any reason can catch up. Students are asked to wear school uniforms during their online classes, and they also have 15 15-minute gap between two classes to walk around and hydrate themselves," said Hassija.

"We also ensure our campus remains green and consult parents who are doctors to introduce healthy diet suggestions for students. Additionally, we advise families to incorporate home remedies, such as taking steam," he said.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Khatri, president of Shiksha Nyay Manch said that online classes would be conducted in MCD-run schools. However, the teachers would have to come to school to take the classes.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Children's Day 2024: Your kid should be aware of THESE fundamental rights written in constitution