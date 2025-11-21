Delhi schools ordered to halt outdoor activities due to pollution The commission deems it necessary for the NCR State Governments and the Government of NCT of Delhi to take immediate and appropriate action to ensure that such physical sport competitions scheduled in the months of November and December may be postponed keeping in view the Air Quality level.

New Delhi:

The schools in Delhi have been asked to halt outdoor activities due to pollution following the Supreme Court directive. “The commission deems it necessary for the NCR State Governments and the Government of NCT of Delhi to take immediate and appropriate action to ensure that such physical sport competitions scheduled in the months of November and December may be postponed keeping in view the Air Quality trends prevailing in the area where such events are scheduled to be organised," the Directorate OF Education & Sports in its circular mentioned.

Accordingly, all Institutions under the Government of NCT of Delhi including Schools of Government/ Government Aided/ Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and

Delhi Cantonment Board, Universities and Colleges, Sports Associations recognized by the National Sports Federations/Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, GOI are directed to ensure strict compliance of the above directions till further orders, it added.

Amid the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 19) urged the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider directing schools across the Delhi-NCR region to postpone sports and athletic events scheduled for November and December. The Court suggested shifting these activities to months when pollution levels improve. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran issued the observation after concerns were raised about holding sports events while the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains at hazardous levels.

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing as amicus curiae, informed the bench that several NCR schools plan to conduct their annual sports meets in November despite the severe pollution spike. "Children are the most vulnerable. Holding sports events now is like putting them in gas chambers," she warned.

Taking note of the submission, the bench asked CAQM to evaluate issuing appropriate directions to reschedule such events. The Court was also informed that a similar plea seeking postponement of school sports activities is listed before the Delhi High Court later in the day. The Supreme Court noted that the High Court may issue suitable orders in the matter.

The observations came during the hearing of the MC Mehta case, in which the Court is monitoring the air pollution situation in the NCR.