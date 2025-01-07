Delhi private schools: New guidelines issued for admission under EWS, other categories | Key details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The online registration for entry-level classes in private schools across Delhi for students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories will begin on February 2. The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a circular on January 3, detailing the admission guidelines for nursery, kindergarten (KG), and Class 1 under these categories in private unaided recognized schools.

According to the DoE, the online application process will start on February 3, with the deadline for submitting applications set for February 19. The first round of the computerised draw of lots for selecting students will be held on March 3.

Age limits, other details for admission

As per the guidelines, the age limit for admission as of March 31 for students under the EWS and DG categories is between three and five years for nursery, four and six years for KG, and five and seven years for Class 1.

For CWSN, the age limit is more flexible, allowing children aged three to seven years for nursery, four to eight years for KG and five to nine years for Class 1 to apply, it stated. According to the DoE's guidelines, the EWS category applies to children from families earning less than Rs 5 lakh annually, with an income certificate from the Revenue Department of Delhi. "Families holding Below Poverty Line (BPL) or Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration cards are also eligible for admission under these categories," it stated.

The DG category includes children from SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), orphans, transgender children and those affected by HIV, it mentioned. Additionally, children with disabilities must provide a government-issued disability certificate. No income certificate is required for them, the DoE added.

