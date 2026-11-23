New Delhi:

The Delhi Nursery Admissions 2027-28 application process will begin on December 1 for the academic session 2027-28. Parents can fill out the application form till December 28, the final selection list will be released on January 20, 2027. The candidates can apply for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2027-28 on the official website - edudel.nic.in.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2027-28: Important dates

Application process begins December 1 Last date to submit application form December 28 Schools to upload applicant details, points rewarded January 4 Queries or objections regarding points January 5 to 11 Final points to be displayed January 12 First list of selected children January 20 Queries regarding first selection list January 21 to 28 Second selection list February 5 Queries regarding second selection list February 6 to 12 Subsequent admission list February 22 Nursery admission process to be closed March 12

Eligibility criteria

For admission in 2027-28, a child must be at least three years old for nursery KG- four years, Class One- five year. Schools may allow up to one month of age relaxation at the discretion of the school head.

How to apply

Individuals enrolling their children on entry-level classes can buy the admission application form from the respective schools or their websites. The details regarding the application submission will be shared in due course.

Application Fee

The Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 registration fee will be Rs 25/-, which will be non-refundable.

Documents required

Some indicative documents that can be considered as proof of residence of parents/child.

Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of child).

Domicile certificate of child or his/her parents.

Voter-I card (EPIC) of any of the parents.

Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/water bill/passport in the name of any of the parents or child.

Aadhaar Card/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents.

Lottery process

The department shall conduct a computerized draw of lots for admission of EWS/DG/CWSN category students in the r/o all the parents unaided recognized schools and freeship category students in r/o all the private unaided recognized schools running on government allotted land and regulated by Directorate of Education.

For details on Delhi Nursery Admission 2027-28, please visit the official website- edudel.nic.in.

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