NCPCR says only 203 out of 1027 govt schools in Delhi have a head, seeks explanation

Only 203 out of 1,027 government schools in the national capital have a headmaster or principal, the apex child rights body NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) said on Tuesday and sought an explanation from the Delhi government for the high vacancy in the important posts. In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, NCPCR said its team led by its chairperson visited a number of schools in Delhi and found discrepancies with respect to infrastructure and other aspects.

It also came to the commission's notice that in most of the schools visited by the team, the post of head of school (HoS) was found to be vacant. The NCPCR said there are a total of 1,027 schools under the Department of Education, out of which only 203 schools have a headmaster/acting headmaster/ principal. NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo noted that the head of school has an important role to play in ensuring that schools have a positive learning environment and a caring and inclusive culture. The absence of the school principal or headmaster will also have implications for the safety and security of children, the NCPCR chief said. Kanoongo asked the chief secretary to share his comments with a "factual position about the vacancies of HoS/Principal and action taken in this regard" by April 19.

In another letter to the chief secretary, the NCPCR chairperson said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had visited Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Sabzi Mandi, Timarpur, Delhi and found major issues related to the hygiene structure of the building which may lead to some serious accidents. "In view of the seriousness of the issue, your good office is requested to take urgent action in the matter and an action taken report in this regard may be shared with the commission within seven days from the receipt of this letter," Kanoongo said on Tuesday.

