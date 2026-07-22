Delhi named world's most affordable student city in QS Rankings 2027; know why - Explained

New Delhi:

Delhi has been ranked the most affordable city for students globally in the QS Best Student Cities 2027 list, while Mumbai emerged as India's top-ranked city overall, climbing seven places to 91st worldwide, as four Indian cities featured in this year's rankings. Four Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, secured places in the QS Best Student Cities 2027, released by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Most affordable student cities in the world: QS Rankings 2027

Rank City Country Score 1 Delhi India 93.9% 2 Surabaya Indonesia 92.8% 3 Dhaka Bangladesh 92.3% 4 Tashkent Uzbekistan 91.3% 5 Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 90.0% 6 Kaohsiung Taiwan 89.4% 7 Bandung Indonesia 89.4% 8 Taoyuan Taiwan 85.1% 9 Harbin China 84.2% 10 Tianjin China 83.4%

QS best cities for students: What is India’s position?

Delhi secured the top rank for affordability, with an average annual international tuition fee of around USD 2,700 (Rs. 2.60 lakh approximately). The national capital secured a rank of 29th globally in employer activity, indicating rising employment.

Mumbai became the highest-ranked Indian city, improving seven places in the overall rankings, from 98th in 2026 to 91st this year. Chennai rose five positions to 123rd, while Bengaluru slipped six places to joint 114th.

Global Rank Indian City Overall Score Employer Activity Desirability Affordability 91 Mumbai 61.8 78.3 44.9 84.4 99 Delhi 60.3 80.4 35.8 93.9 114 Bengaluru 56 66.8 37.5 77.2 123 Chennai 54 64.6 44.7 74.7

QS best student cities rankings: What are the top rankings?



Seoul has once again been named the world's best city for students, according to the QS Best Student Cities 2027 rankings. It topped the list because of its strong universities, good job opportunities for graduates, and overall appeal to students.

Tokyo came in second, scoring perfectly on job opportunities for graduates. London took third place, doing well on student satisfaction and university reputation, even though it's one of the more expensive cities to study in.

Global Rank City Overall Score Employer Activity Desirability Affordability 1 Seoul 100.0 94.1 89.0 55.2 2 Tokyo 98.0 100.0 94.0 53.5 3 London 97.3 92.5 81.6 14.4 4 Melbourne 94.8 87.4 84.4 26.8 5 Munich 94.1 89.5 92.5 41.0 6 Sydney 94.1 85.6 90.2 23.7 7 Paris 92.5 87.2 83.7 42.4 8 Berlin 91.8 81.9 82.3 52.2 9 Vienna 90.9 75.6 96.8 53.6 10 Zurich 90.6 81.0 88.2 25.9

Ranking parameters

The annual rankings evaluate 150 cities worldwide across six parameters: university quality, employer activity, affordability, desirability, student mix and student view.

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