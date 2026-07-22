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Delhi named world's most affordable student city in QS Rankings 2027; know why - Explained

Written ByIndia TV Education Desk  Edited ByArnab Mitra  
Published: ,Updated:

Delhi secured the top rank for affordability, with an average annual international tuition fee of around USD 2,700 (Rs. 2.60 lakh approximately). The national capital secured a rank of 29th globally in employer activity, indicating rising employment.

Delhi is world's most affordable student city, as per QS Rankings 2027.
Delhi is world's most affordable student city, as per QS Rankings 2027. Image Source : Pixabay
New Delhi:

Delhi has been ranked the most affordable city for students globally in the QS Best Student Cities 2027 list, while Mumbai emerged as India's top-ranked city overall, climbing seven places to 91st worldwide, as four Indian cities featured in this year's rankings. Four Indian cities,  including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, secured places in the QS Best Student Cities 2027, released by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).  

Most affordable student cities in the world: QS Rankings 2027 

 

Rank

City

Country

Score

1

Delhi

India

93.9%

2

Surabaya

Indonesia

92.8%

3

Dhaka

Bangladesh

92.3%

4

Tashkent

Uzbekistan

91.3%

5

Bishkek

Kyrgyzstan

90.0%

6

Kaohsiung

Taiwan

89.4%

7

Bandung

Indonesia

89.4%

8

Taoyuan

Taiwan

85.1%

9

Harbin

China

84.2%

10

Tianjin

China

83.4%

QS best cities for students: What is India’s position?

Delhi secured the top rank for affordability, with an average annual international tuition fee of around USD 2,700 (Rs. 2.60 lakh approximately). The national capital secured a rank of 29th globally in employer activity, indicating rising employment. 

Mumbai became the highest-ranked Indian city, improving seven places in the overall rankings, from 98th in 2026 to 91st this year. Chennai rose five positions to 123rd, while Bengaluru slipped six places to joint 114th. 

Global Rank

Indian City

Overall Score

Employer Activity

Desirability

Affordability

91

Mumbai 

61.8

78.3

44.9 

84.4 

99

Delhi

60.3

80.4

35.8 

93.9 

114

Bengaluru

56

66.8

37.5 

77.2 

123

Chennai

54

64.6

44.7 

74.7

QS best student cities rankings: What are the top rankings?
 
Seoul has once again been named the world's best city for students, according to the QS Best Student Cities 2027 rankings. It topped the list because of its strong universities, good job opportunities for graduates, and overall appeal to students.

Tokyo came in second, scoring perfectly on job opportunities for graduates. London took third place, doing well on student satisfaction and university reputation, even though it's one of the more expensive cities to study in. 

Global Rank

City

Overall Score

Employer Activity

Desirability

Affordability

1

Seoul 

100.0

94.1 

89.0 

55.2

2

Tokyo 

98.0 

100.0

94.0 

53.5

3

London 

97.3 

92.5 

81.6 

14.4

4

Melbourne 

94.8

87.4

84.4 

26.8

5

Munich 

94.1 

89.5 

92.5 

41.0

6

Sydney

94.1 

85.6

90.2

23.7

7

Paris

92.5 

87.2 

83.7 

42.4

8

Berlin 

91.8

81.9

82.3

52.2

9

Vienna 

90.9 

75.6 

96.8

53.6

10

Zurich

90.6

81.0

88.2

25.9

Ranking parameters 

The annual rankings evaluate 150 cities worldwide across six parameters: university quality, employer activity, affordability, desirability, student mix and student view.   

Also Read | Eyeing global MBA degree; check list of top business school entrance exams to crack 

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